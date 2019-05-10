Unbeaten Fulton schools Ambunda in title fight
Local veteran boxer Paulus “The Rock” Ambunda relinquished his International Boxing Organization World Super Bantamweight title to America’s Stephen Fulton Junior on Sunday.
Ambunda lost in a 12 round unanimous decision away to Fulton Junior.
It took a classic left jab and scintillating feet movement from Fulton Junior to defeat Ambunda in a fight broadcast on pay per view on Sunday.
All three judges scored 120-107 in Fulton’s favour.
Prior to the fight Ambunda had 29 fights under his belt (27 wins, 2 losses), while his opponent Fulton has 15 fights with no defeat.