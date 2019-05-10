Select Page

Namport making strides in fostering continental relationships

May 10, 2019

Namport, this week welcomed the President HE Dr Hage Geingob and his counterpart Guinea’s President HE Prof. Alpha Conde, during a visit to the port in Walvis Bay.

The visit by the two leaders is evidence again that Namport is making strides in fostering continental relationships, as the entity prepares to inaugurate its new container terminal set for later this year,

The Guinean head of state is in the country upon invitation on an official visit undertook a tour of the Namport before departing to Windhoek.

Late last month Geingob and Namport also welcomed Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi to the port.

At the event Geingob was pleased with the progress made by the Ports Authority in developing its infrastructure and called on the entity to continue being a voice to be reckoned with in the porting world.

 

