MTC-Dr Sam Nuyoma half marathon set for Sunday

The online registration for the MTC-Dr Sam Nujoma National Half Marathon has closed and all is set for Sunday morning, according to the Athletics Association website

The race will comprise of 21km, 10km, and 5km races open to both local and international atheletes.

Heavy weights in the local road running circuit are expected to take part including the queen of road running Helalia Johannes.

Those that were not able to make the online registration will have the opportunity to register during supplementary registration on Saturday, 11 May at the Dr Agustino Neto Square, Ausspannplats. Late registration is N$150. Late registration and number collection will be between 11h00 and 15h00.

Meanwhile MTC’s Corporate Affairs Manager, John Ekongo, said the half-marathon is an honorary event towards the Founding president, Dr. Sam Nujoma which this year falls on the icon’s 90th birthday.

The marathon is a sports platform open for both Namibians and athletes across the border to participate, compete and prepare for other international marathons.

“As it has been in the past, this gesture falls part of our corporate social responsibility and we are proud to be one committed to this cause,” said Ekongo.