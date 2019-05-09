Comedians join campaign geared towards addressing the country’s housing needs

Free Your Mind in collaboration with the Buy a Brick initiative will present, ‘Housing is not a Joke’, a night in the life of the ordinary Namibian the one who wakes up cherishing where the next meal will be coming from on 10 May from 19:30 for 20:00.

The entrance fees will be N$100 in advance and N$150 at the door.Tickets are available at all EventsToday selling outlets nationwide.

In this edition Free Your Mind will be exploring the very subject of ‘Kasiology’, the art and science of the lokasie.

“We aim to create awareness on the state of housing in Namibia but also to play our part and raise funds to build a home for a family. We are proud to be involved with a nationally recognized social responsibility project that strives to provide homes to people, which is a human dignity,’’said the host Mr Slick.

Performers that will be on stage to share their views include acrobat Nangula Imalwa, comedians, Kris with a K and Sibongile Tshabalala as well as the animated Khanyisa Bunu from South Africa.

Mareth Mengo, Head of CSI at Standard Bank encouraged everyone to attend this event in the name of a good cause and a good laugh.

The Buy a Brick initiative campaign is geared towards addressing the country’s housing needs for disadvantaged communities.