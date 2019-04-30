Local-based players commence COSAFA cup training

The senior football assistant coach, Collin Benjamin this week called up 29 players to training camp ahead of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup tournament.

The COSAFA Cup will be staged in Durban, South Africa from 25 May to 8 June.

The assistant coach, Benjamin, revealed the 29 men squad of local-based players as well as two foreign-based players from South Africa.

Benjamin said that the training camp commenced on Tuesday and he emphasized that the training will also act as a platform for the team to prepare for the 2020 African Nations Championships (CHAN) finals qualifier against Comoros Island end of July.

“We aim to give these players the chance to play in this conditions and for them to raise their hands and be counted for the A team,” he said.

According to Benjamin the squad will be reduced to 20 players ahead of the COSAFA Cup tournament.

Namibia is in Group B of the COSAFA Cup and will open their campaign on 26 May against Mozambique and then play their second match on 28 May against Malawi before finishing off group action against Seychelles on 30 May.