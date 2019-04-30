Drought relief fund ‘Dare To Care’ gets million dollar boost from bank

FNB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust donated N$1 million to the Dare to Care fund, which will alleviate the plight of drought-stricken farmers.

The Dare to Care fund has also become a recipient on the FNB Happiness Store, where anyone can contribute an amount that suits their pocket, hence the staff at Wesbank handed over an additional amount of N$2000.

Clara Bohitile, Chairperson of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust said many Namibians are all too aware of the effects of severe water shortages and the reality of drought, adding that as a responsible corporate citizen, the Bank has a duty to the environmental implications of its operations and to ensure that their impact on the country, it’s people, and the natural resources, is minimised.

“As a corporate we want to partner with the government and initiatives like Dare to Care, to seek solutions to our nation’s greatest challenges, and to play our role in providing assistance where needed,” Bohitile said.

Her Worship, Okakarara Mayor, Veundjua Kamutuezu thanked the agricultural and private sector for heeding the call of the Government: “The joint effort by the agricultural and private sector under the “Dare to Care” umbrella has taken an important step to assist farmers by making certain feeds more affordable through subsidisation.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Okakarara Town Council, Ehnrst Katjiku also applauded the gesture and requested farmers to be open and honest in their requests for subsidised feed and to ensure that no corrupt activities would derail this great initiative.

Caption: Roelie Venter – Executive Manager: Namibia Agricultura Union, Dr Ndahafa Nghifindaka-Tjiuongua – President: Namibia Emerging Commercial Farmers Union, Clara Bohitile – Chairperson: FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust , Cllr Vetaruhe Kandorozu: Otjozondjupa Regional Councillor, Ueneruru Kamuhanga – Marketing Officer: Otjozondjupa Feed, Her Worship the Mayor of Okakarara, Cllr Veundjua Kamutuezu.