If absolute solitude in the desert is your cup of tea, then take a look at the Desert Whisper

Gondwana Collection has just expanded their exclusivity offering with the opening of the Desert Whisper near the group’s Namib Desert lodge in the Gondwana Namib Park near Solitaire.

The concept mirrors the exclusive riverboat lodging Gondwana floated last September on the Kwando river near its Namushasha lodge.

Gondwana said this week that the Desert Whisper is the latest addition to the Collection, forming part of the so-called Secret Collection, i.e. exclusive spots reserved for one couple only like the riverboat.

Describing the Desert Whisper in rather floral language, Gondwana said “This luxurious hideout is inspired by nature and has been designed for peace, relaxation and privacy. The spacious single storey suite features soothing colours, conveying elegance, charm and style. The bedroom, with en-suite bathroom and balcony, offers magnificent views of the Namib Desert and the distant Naukluft Mountains. An attractive open plan kitchen, dining and lounge area, as well as a fully-stocked bar leave nothing to be desired. The plunge pool invites refreshing dips. Relax under a sunshade in a comfortable deckchair and enjoy the splendour of Namibia.”

The Desert Whisper can only be booked for two people and is fully inclusive of all meals and drinks. Meals are pre-arranged according to guests’ preference and served from the Namib Desert lodge.

Contact is maintained with the main lodge via two-way radio but the Desert Whisper has its own WiFi and USB ports for charging.

Apart from the amazing desert views and the solitude, the Desert Whisper guarantees complete exclusivity and privacy. It is located inside the Gondwana Namib Park on the C19 gravel road between Sesriem and Solitaire. Excursion into the surroundings can be arranged with the main lodge.

First time visitors to Namibia need to be aware of the country’s vastness. For example, the Desert Whisper and the Namushasha riverboat are located further apart than the distance between Windhoek and Johannesburg, although both establishments are operated by the same company.