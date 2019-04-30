State of emergency declared due to prevailing drought

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob in a statement on Monday declared a state of emergency on account of the natural disaster of drought in all regions of the country.

“Following consultations with Cabinet and the wider Government system, I declare under Article 26 of the Namibian Constitution that a State of Emergency exists on account of the natural disaster of drought in all regions of Namibia,” he said in the statement.

According to Geingob, the rain season is almost over and we did not receive good rainfall.

“This means that we are facing the natural disaster of a drought and many will be affected by the situation,” he added.

Geingob said offices, ministries and agencies and all other stakeholders will be mobilized to ensure that the necessary assistance is rolled out to affected communities.

“During this period, government shall endeavor at all times to protect Namibians and their livestock from drought,” he concluded.