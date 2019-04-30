Geingob commends role played by media

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairperson, HE President Hage Geingob last week commended the critical role played by the media in promoting democracy, national unity, and social cohesion.

Geingob highlighted this in a statement on occasion of World Press Freedom Day celebrated on 3 May.

“In this age of disinformation and a year of elections in several African countries including Namibia, I am pleased to note that events will convene under the theme of ‘Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation,” he said.

According to Geingob, as the fourth estate, the press is a core partner in the governance architecture.

“In that vein, it has an important role to play in promoting development, buttressing our unity and democracy,” he added.

Geingob said the potential of the press to deepen accountability and trust should be harnessed by quality journalism that informs citizens on the basis of facts.

According to reporters without Borders, this year Namibia reclaimed the number 1 position as the country with the freest press in Africa.

Prior to Namibia reclaiming the position, Geingob emphasized the commitment to greater accountability and informed in his State of Nation Address that the Namibian Government would table in Parliament an Access to Information Bill this year.