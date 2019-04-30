Capricorn’s first group of emerging managers capped

Capricorn Group and University of Stellenbosch’s Business School’s Management Development Programme last week held a graduation ceremony for their first group of emerging managers.

Alexandrine Stephanus, Risk and Compliance Consultant at Bank Windhoek, was the top scoring student winning the prestigious Best Student Medal.

The winning group who scored the highest combined marks for the Business Driven Action Learning (BDAL) presentation and individual marks in three assignments were the ‘Capricorn Big 5’ with team members: Chris Hoëseb (Capricorn Group IT), Michelle Mahecic (Payment Solutions at Bank Windhoek), Brisley Cloete (Branch Manager at Bank Windhoek Oranjemund), Christina Beukes (Credit Manager at Bank Windhoek VAF Branch) and Indoline Hoaes (Branch Administrator at Bank Windoek Ondangwa).

Over a seven month period every graduate completed eight modules ranging from Essentials of Managerial Finance to Systems Thinking with a focus on Strategy Formulation and Implementation; and concluding with a BDAL project.

“In my opinion the term middle manager is outdated and we should rather refer to them as emerging managers, since they are the future of an organisation. Ultimately their responsibility is to create circles of excellence which in turn drives the high performance culture within Capricorn Group. Human capital and the quality of leadership, more than any other single factor, determine the success or failure of any organisation. Therefore, the Group realised that to maintain a high quality of leadership it is of utmost importance to continuously seek and develop the leaders within our organisation,” Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans said at the event.

The graduation ceremony was preceded by teams pitching their final presentations to a select panel of subject experts from Capricorn Group and Bank Windhoek on the topic of their BDAL project.

Caption: The first group in the Capricorn Group and University of Stellenbosch’s Business School’s Management Development Programme on Thursday, 26 April 2019 in Windhoek with executives from Capricorn Group and Bank Windhoek during their graduation.