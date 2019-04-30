Benjamin to lead local-based Brave Warriors at upcoming Cosafa tourney

NFA – Namibia will face Mozambique Malawi and Seychelles in Group B of the 2019 Cosafa Cup when the prestigious regional tournament takes place from 25 May to 8 June 2028 in Durban, South Africa.

Brave Warriors assistant coach, Collin Benjamin will take local- based players to 2019 Cosafa Senior Cup. The team will use Cosafa Cup to prepare for the 2020 CHAN Qualifiers against Comoros Island right after AFCON.

From 25 May, the start of Cosafa Cup, head coach Ricardo Mannetti will take the AFCON bound Warriors to the Middle East for a training camp.

The winner of Group B will meet Zambia in the first Quaterfinal.

East African guest nation Uganda will have to get past Lesotho to advance to the Last 4, but will be wary of a Likuena side that has finished in third place in the last two installments of the COSAFA Cup.

Defending champions Zimbabwe will meet the winner of the first round Group A, which will be one of Angola, eSwatini, Comoros and Mauritius. Host South Africa will meet Botswana in one of the Quaterfinals.

Angola, like Zimbabwe, will be heading to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt shortly after the tournament and that would be a massive quarterfinal line-up were it to materialise.

Comoros, meanwhile, are appearing in their first COSAFA Cup since 2009, a welcome return for the islanders after a decade on the sidelines.