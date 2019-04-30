Local lecturer to visit Germany and zoom in on how the country is dealing with the history of the 20th century

Dr. Kletus Muhana Likuwa, a lecturer at the University of Namibia, will take part in an information visit to Berlin, Dresden and Leipzig from 2 to 8 June.

The focus of his visit is on presenting educational work and efforts to come to terms with the past in the context of the 30th Anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the 80th Anniversary of the outbreak of World War II as well as visits to places of remembrance and memorial sites.

Discussions with research institutions and civilian conflict prevention institutions on social cohesion and current phenomena of right-wing populism and extremists as well as anti-Semitism as challenges for open and democratic societies will round of the fully packed programme.

This discussions will take place at the Federal Foreign Office and other federal ministries, as well as at the German Bundestag and various institutions such as the Federal Agency for Civic Education, the Foundation “Remembrance, Responsibility and Future”, the Federal Commission for the Records of the State Security Service of the former GDR and the Federal Foundation for the Study of the Communist Dictatorship in Germany.

The trip is part of the Visitors Programme of Germany and will be under the theme: ‘How Germany is dealing with the history of the 20th century’.

Caption: Dr Kletus Muhana Likuwa, (left) receiving his letter of invitation form Ambassador Christian Schlaga.