60% of locals benefit from EPLs issued by Ministry during 2018/19 period

In an effort to empower the citizens interested in participating in the minerals sector, more than 60% of the Exclusive Prospecting Licenses were issued to locals during the 2018/19 Financial Year.

The Deputy Minister of Mines, Kornelia Shilunga said this during a budget speech which was presented to the parliament, this week.

In her speech Shilunga said the development of a beneficiation strategy also remains key to the ministry in ensuring the sustainability of the sector and export of value added mineral products.

“The promotion and encouragement of local value addition to minerals in order to create and sustain employment as well as generate foreign earnings remains a priority area,” she added.

In this regard, Shilunga said the development of the Mineral Beneficiation Strategy which will serve as a roadmap for mineral beneficiation in Namibia commenced during the 2018/19 Financial Year and the final strategy document delivered during the second quarter of 2019/2020.

“The Joint Value Addition Committee has made significant progress in this regard and the Namibia University of Science and Technology has been appointed to develop the Beneficiation Strategy.

Shilunga said the Strategy and Implementation Plan is expected to be finalized in August 2019.