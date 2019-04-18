Zambia’s Kaunda turns 95, leaders in SADC sent best wishes and reminisced about the liberation struggle

Felicitations streamed to Lusaka over the weekend when one of the first generation emancipators, Dr Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia, celebrated his 95th birthday celebration on Sunday, 28 April.

Kaunda was the first President of the Republic of Zambia when it became independent from Britain in 1964, succeeding the former colony of Northern Rhodesia.

Leaders in the Southern African Development Community paid tribute to Dr Kaunda for his selfless attributes that propelled him in the fight against imperialism, colonialism and apartheid. Many citations noted his heroic sacrifices that contributed to several countries in southern Africa’s political freedom and the emancipation of their peoples.

Sharing fond recollections of the liberation struggles as they unfolded in various countries, African leaders referred to Kaunda as the iconic founding father of liberation in southern Africa. South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, stated “Dr Kaunda, whose great leadership and formidable conviction remain a source of inspiration to the current and latter generations to jealously guard this freedom gained through many years of struggle.”