Southern Africa Startup Awards nominations now open

Following the success of the inaugural awards in 2018, Setup A Startup, the new parent organization of Southern Africa Startup Awards launched the 2nd edition of Southern Africa Startup Awards (SASAWARDS 2019) at the Impact Hub Johannesburg.

In a panel discussion with CEO, Mckevin Ayaba, Startup of the Year South Africa winners Easy Equities represented by Charles Savage, Co-founder Of Pineapple, Ndabenhle Junior Ngulube, and Nicole Petyt from our partner company Caban Investments, shared insights on the benefits and reflected on their involvement in the 2018 edition of SASA Awards, and what’s to come from the 2019 edition.

Exciting developments await us at the 2nd edition of the SASAwards. Nominations officially open on Monday 29 April.

The awards are open to nominations from all 15 Southern Africa (SADC) countries, Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius. Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe to spotlight Startup Superheroes in the region.

“Participating in competitions plays a tremendous part in the lives of almost all entrepreneurs. It helps create awareness for your idea, refine your idea, build your confidence, gain exposure and sharpen your sales pitch. I wish I knew this when I was younger as an entrepreneur,” said Charles Savage, CEO of EasyEquities and 2018 SASAWARDS Startup and Fintech of the Year Awards.

He continued with a partnership announcement with Southern Africa Startup Awards in which EasyEquities will review all Fintech finalists’ business cases with the objective of mentoring and matching them with distribution through the EasyEquites Platform, accelerating their ambitions and assisting them to refine their offering, acquire customers and ultimately raise capital to secure their ambitions.

Meanwhile Ndabenhle Junior Ngulube, Co-founder of pineapple and SASAwards South Africa 2018 Founder of the Year winner said the SASA awards are an incredible initiative to create a solid startup ecosystem in Africa.

“Pineapple is honoured to have been recognized by the awards and we look forward to future collaborations with McKevin and his team,” he added.

The objective of the awards is to support early-stage entrepreneurship and increase understanding on what works in innovation ecosystems assisting entrepreneurs in the SADC region.