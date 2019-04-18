Newly acquired skill sets to assist in the national airline’s transformation

National airline, Air Namibia in partnership with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) graduated 18 Air Namibia staff members with Diplomas and a certificate.

The graduates successfully completed the IATA Sponsored Sales and Marketing Course.

In her opening remarks at the graduation ceremony, Theresa Moetie, Manager of Organisational Development and Training said that, Air Namibia is committed to developing fit-for-purpose employees armed with skills and competencies for the betterment of our service delivery and ultimately surpassing our customers’ expectations. Emphasising the importance of this training course.

“Marketing is a core business component in the aviation industry, where the environment is highly competitive and margins often low. Selling products and services in today’s marketplace requires a specialized skill set and attention to industry needs,” Moetie said.

The Air Namibia staff covered the following key modules: Airline Sales and Key Account Management, Airline Marketing, Airline Sales Strategies and Airline Distribution Strategies and e-Commerce. They are now equipped with advanced-level aviation business knowledge in the areas of marketing channels, sales management, advertising, research, consumer behavior and communications. They were taught industry leaders, equipping them with practical knowledge and skills to accomplish the airline’s goals in new and creative ways.

In a statement read on her behalf, Air Namibia’s Interim Senior Accountable Manager, Ingrid Cupido expressed her delight in “witnessing the growth in capacity development at the national airline.”

“Air Namibia operates in a complex and volatile environment and needs vigilant analysis and enhanced skills to ensure that we remain relevant globally and benchmark our skills and products with strong competitors, to manage healthy competition and offer world class service,” she added.

One of the graduates, Air Namibia’s Acting General Manager for Commercial Services, Wimpie van Vuuren said the training provided an opportunity to benchmark the Air Namibia operations against industry best practice.

“Moreover, it equally provided a platform to challenge, test and understand new development and concepts with neutral people who are not busy selling a product,” he added.

“We are confident that with the newly acquired skill sets, we can transform our national airline and take it to greater heights,” he added.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a trade association of the world’s airlines. Consisting of 290 airlines, primary major carriers representing 117 countries, the IATA’s member airlines account for carrying approximately 82% of total available seat miles air traffic. Air Namibia is a proud member of IATA.