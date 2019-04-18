Walk/Run event to promote healthy lifestyles set for Saturday

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Namibia will host a Walk/Run for Health on Saturday at the Daan Viljoen police checkpoint.

The event to celebrate World Health Day, which took place earlier this month, as well as the 71st Anniversary of the WHO, will be held in collaboration with Windhoek City Runners and is expected to attract over 200 participants.

Dr. Charles Sagoe-Moses, WHO Representative to Namibia, expressed his excitement for WHO Namibia’s first Walk/Run event to be hosted for public and stakeholder wide participation.

“On Saturday we will embark on a Walk/Run for one of the most important aspects of our lives, our health! This initiative draws attention to Universal Health Coverage (UHC), – one of WHO’s goals, which is for all people to have access to the full spectrum of essential, quality health services, – health promotion, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care when and where they need them, without financial hardship .

He underscored that health is a human right, and the global community has agreed, “through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and specifically SDG 3 ‘Good Health and Well-Being’, that everyone should have the information and services they need to take care of their own health and the health of their families.”

Sagoe-Moses further highlighted the importance of primary health care being the first point of entry to the health system, allowing individuals, families and communities to receive most of their health care as close as possible to where they live and work.

“At the heart of it, primary health care is about caring for people and helping them to improve their health or maintain their wellbeing, rather than just treating a single disease or condition,” he said.

The Walk/Run for Health is open to the public and partners from various sectors.

“We encourage everyone to take a proactive approach toward their personal health by participating in the walk and joining us alongside the Government of the Republic of Namibia and our partners to become a more physically active nation, focused on health and well-being,” Sagoe-Moses concluded.