Budding young female authors win Children’s Writing Competition

The writing careers for three young girls commenced when they emerged as the top winners of the Namibian Children Writing Competition.

The winners which were announced recently are; Cherise Vogel, who wrote ‘The Gifted Girl’, Grace Nantinda (Maria Becomes a Teacher), and Movirongo Nguvitjita (Olufuko Princess).

The competition which ran from July to September last year, had a total of 125 submissions of which 30 submissions were received from the Shinime Shiivula Primary School in the Oshana Region.

Gordon Pokolo, Sponosrhship Manager at FNB said this Writing Competition was a great opportunity for children who want to become authors.

“We believe that developing a love for reading and writing is of the utmost importance for young children, because a child with a book or pencil in her or his hand is a child with a birth future,” he concluded.

FNB Namibia sponsored cash prizes towards the winning story writers.

Caption: Winners of the Namibian Children Writing Competition, Cherise Vogel, Grace Nantina and Movirongo Nguvitjita. (From left to right).