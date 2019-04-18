Healing the nation through song

The ‘Heal Our Land Concert’ which was launched this week at the National Theatre of Namibia will take place on 3 August at the Zoo Park Amphi Theatre.

Gates open at 16:00 and the concert will start at 18:00. Admission is N$100 for normal tickets and N$250 for VIP tickets.

The concert will feature Manda Gabriel, guest artists Zaza Mokheti and Dumi Mkokstad supported by many more local gospel artist.

Organisers of the initiative said they aim to bring the nation together, to inform, raise awareness and remind everyone about the love of God that is able to help conquer all troubles, anxiety and fears as a nation.

“It is with immense love and passion for our country that we have planned this concert to restore and encourage faith, hope, virtue and love in our nation,” they said.

The aim of the concert is to unite the nation through music regardless of race, gender, social status, age and religion, to create awareness and educate the nation on social issues to bring about social change, to advocate for love, faith and hope, to create a platform of expression through arts embedded in love and to abolish silence and bring about a Namibian voice, to heal Namibia for future generations, they added.

“It is with immense love and passion for our country that we have planned this initiative to restore and encourage faith, hope, virtue and love in our nation, therefore awareness is the first step of healing, it is common cause that our land is facing country social illness, because over the years, Namibia has seen a rapid increase in various vices such as domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse, teenage pregnancies, passion killing and various despicable criminal activities,” the organisers concluded.