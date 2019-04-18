Capricorn’s new coastal team set to boost service delivery standards

Capricorn Private Wealth (CPW) recently introduced its team of service professionals to its clients at events held at the coastal towns of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund.

Yvonne Maischatz, will be leading Capricorn Private Wealth’s Walvis Bay suite with the assistance of Corlia de Smit. Both Maischatz and De Smit are well known for their client centric service and intend to build on their solid foundation of experience to serve CPW clients.

Maischatz is a career professional Relationship Banker with 27 years’ experience in banking, which includes Retail and Wealth management, to new and existing customers. As a dedicated service professional, she holds a Marketing Higher Certificate and Credit Diploma.

Maischatz completed various certificates to routinely assess and meet the financial needs of individual and business clients.

De Smit joined Bank Windhoek Walvis Bay in 2003 and has held various positions in the branch and gained experience in different departments in the retail banking environment. For the last four years she’s been working in the Executive/ Corporate Banking space.

Heading the CPW suite in Swakopmund, is Alexander Visser who joined Bank Windhoek in 1994, holds an MBA specialising in Marketing Management. Visser’s ability to monitor market trends, sales integrity and focus on client centricity, suitably equips him in his role a CPW Private Banker. Visser said that he looks forward to make a significant contribution within the high net worth environment.

Speaking at the launches of the Capricorn Private Wealth offering at both coastal towns, Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans said, “if the years of working with high net worth and high-income individuals has taught us anything, it is that our solutions to this segment need to be flexible and adaptable, highly personalised and delivered in an exceptional manner by individuals who are not only wealth managers and private bankers, but also experts in their field.”

The team at Capricorn Private Wealth certainly delivers on this with being able to combine the very best of what the Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Asset Management brands have to offer,” she added.

After having introduced the teams, Managing Director of Capricorn Asset Management, Mr Tertius Liebenberg assured customers, “With their combined wealth of experience, we are certain that our coastal team will deliver on our exemplary service delivery that our clients have become accustomed to.”

Caption: Ready to serve Walvis Bay: From left: Fouché Brand (Executive Officer: Wealth, Capricorn Private Wealth), Leon Koch (Head: Bancassurance, Commercial & Private Wealth), Yvonne Maischatz (Capricorn Wealth Private Banker), Corlia de Smit (Client Service Manager, Capricorn Private Wealth), Baronice Hans (Managing Director: Bank Windhoek) and Tertius Liebenberg (Managing Director: Capricorn Asset Management) at the introduction of CPW’s Walvis Bay service professionals.