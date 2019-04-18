Cymot Oshakati brings home the gold

Cymot Namibia announced that its Oshakati branch, which opened doors in 2018 was the most sought after ‘branch of the year’ at their recent award ceremony.

The winning branch is run by Costa Makale, who said she is privileged and grateful to work with and be of service to a diverse customer base while striving to live up to their mission of delivering operational excellence and industry-leading service levels.

“Of all the responsibilities and tasks, including the many challenges, facing a branch manager, I mostly enjoy leading by example and being hands on, and that is how I manage and motivate my team to achieve our goals and objectives,” Makale said.

Furthermore, Makale said she is fortunate to have a team with many years of experience and immense knowledge gained over the years in the industry, who came a long way with the company. She added that the human resource factor at Cymot Oshakati is what make them a very strong team.

Cymot was established in 1948 and is a 100 % Namibian owned company which supplies product ranges from the automotive, camping & outdoor, personal safety equipment, tools & equipment as well as paint & abrasives sectors.

Caption: Branch Manager Oshakati, Costa Makale and Cymot CEO, Axel Theissen.