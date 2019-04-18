Botswana encouraged to increase volumes that pass through the port

Namibia’s Port Authority (Namport) this week encouraged the government of Botswana to increase volumes that pass through the port to make their trade relationship more beneficial as the new container terminal is envisaged to be officially commissioned later this year..

Namport does not only serve Namibia as the main port but it also serves surrounding land linked countries such as Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe, said Namport’s outgoing CEO, Bisey Uirab Wednesday, during a courtesy visit by the President, Hage Geingob and Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi.

“It is in this respect that the Namport allocated dry port facilities to these three countries so as to encourage inter-continental trading,” Uirab said.

Speaking at the event in Walvis Bay, Geingob said that he is “pleased with the progress made by the Ports Authority in developing its infrastructure and called on the entity to continue being a voice to be reckoned with in the porting world”.

At the same occasion Botswana’s President Masisi urged the Namibian government through Namport to make use of the trading opportunities that present themselves.

Namport is currently in the final stages of completing its state of the art container handling facility valued at over 4 billion Namibian Dollars, making this investment one of the single biggest the country has ever engaged in since independence.