Easter holiday road accident figures drop – Road safety initiative takes hold of the wheel

A total of 8 people were killed in 44 recorded accidents over the Easter long weekend of 18 to 22 April, a report availed by the Namibian Police stated.

Overally this year’s road accidents were significantly lower than the number of accidents recorded last year according to the report.

In 2018, road accidents during the Easter weekend totaled at 68, a tid bit higher than the figure recorded in 2017 (64). On the other hand, injuries caused by road accidents stood at 99, up from the 98 recorded in 2018. This last two years, road injuries were significantly lower than the 177 injuries recorded in 2017.

Prior to the Easter weekend, the MVA Fund and its road safety partners called upon all road users to follow road regulations in order to avoid loss of life over the long weekend, through the ‘Easter Public Passenger Transport Campaign’.

The campaign was driven by MVA in partnership with the Automobile Association of Namibia, the private sector, law enforcement agencies and community road safety volunteers.

The campaign is deemed necessary as the likelihood of motor vehicle crashes increases over holiday seasons such as Independence, mid-term breaks, public holidays, and school holidays and especially over the Easter long weekend due to the high traffic volumes in a relatively short period.