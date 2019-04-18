Stylised logo and new brand identity formulate TransNamib’s strategic turnaround

A key component of TransNamib’s turnaround strategy is seen by its management and board as a completely new corporate identity. This culminated in the launch of the struggling giant’s new brand identity this week at an illustrious occasion at the railway station in Windhoek.

TransNamib’s Chief Executive, Johny Smith said that their new brand identity was developed in-house over the past few months and approved by the board recently.

Replacing the old slogan, is a new call to arms, “Rail It” to support the current strategy of taking cargo off roads and onto rail. Complementing this battle cry is a new highly stylised logo conveying the essence of rail transport, and the company’s streamlining of its operations.

TransNamib acknowledged the goodwill contained in its former livery but pointed out that this was designed when the company offered road, rail, air and port services. “This is no longer relevant to its current and future business strategy. All the aforementioned business units are fully fledged State Owned Enterprises for several years now,” the company stated adding that all involved in the brand project unanimously agreed that the name should stay.

The new brand identity will be rolled out across the country in phases over the next five years as part of the overall Integrated Strategic Business Plan.

Board Chair, Adv Sigrid Tjijorokisa, said “the brand that we are unveiling tonight is speaking to our new vision to be “The preferred bulk transporter of Namibia” as well our Mission “To ensure world class railway services and generate return on investment for our shareholder.”

She said the board is fully behind the Chief Executive, supporting him with the unpacking and implementation of the business plan. “The new brand is a strong commercial signal that will give our stakeholders strong confidence to interact and do business with us. Therefore we should remain relevant and contemporary. The new brand is the way to go,” she said.

Line minister, Hon John Mutorwa, reminded the board that when they were officially inaugurated earlier this year, it became their role to drive the implementation of the turnaround strategy.

“My duty today is not to articulate the contents of this plan. That role is left in the capable hands of the CEO, Mr. Johny Smith,” he said.

Deputy Chair, lawyer Gaynor Michaels, thanked the Brand Project team for their hard work in particular Deon Villas, the company’s Senior Graphic Designer who ensured that the new brand meets international standards and fullfil all requirements to signal TransNamib’s new future.

Caption: TransNamib’s Chief Executive, Johnny Smith (centre right), its Chairperson of the Board, Adv Sigrid Tjijorokisa (centre) and its line minister, Hon John Mutorwa (centre left), with members of the board at this week’s launch of the public transporter’s new livery.