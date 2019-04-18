Flexible insurance options that include savings are the future of affordable life cover

Long-term insurer, Sanlam, has just made its first foray into what they believe is the future of insurance – flexible options. This week, the company launched its new offering, the SanFuture Life Plan, at a function in Oshakati.

Realising the need for flexibility, the insurer said their intention is to offer life insurance that fits the needs of the insured instead of trying to fit clients into the rigid frame of existing insurance products.

“With the SanFuture Life Plan which offers life cover between N$500,000 and N$5 million, affordable premiums, cashbacks every five years and free cover after the age of 65, Sanlam believes the SanFuture Life Plan will undoubtedly be the peoples’ insurance cover plan of choice” the company’s Chief Executive, Tertius Stears, said at the launch.

“As one of the leading forces in financial services, Sanlam prides itself in providing its clients with new and innovative products that satisfy the client’s needs and provide peace of mind while “putting our clients first” and “valuing our people” in line our vision,” Stears continued.

The drawcard in the new product is the guaranteed 20% cashback payment on all premiums after five years, essentially offering their clients a hybrid life-insurance and savings product.

The company’s General Manager Operations, Stephan Erwee, said “At Sanlam we acknowledge that when times are tough, it can be challenging to think past the immediate cost stresses and consider the possibilities and implications of unfortunate events. We believe if you make the unselfish choice to cover yourself and your family and continue to pay your insurance premiums, you deserve to get something back.”

Caption: Sanlam Namibia’s Chief Executive, Tertius Stears (centre back) with the company’s executives and clients at the Oshakati launch of a new flexible life insurance offering.