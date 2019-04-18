4th year UNAM student to fly country’s flag in China

The Confucius Institute at the University of Namibia (UNAM) this week held the 18th Chinese-Bridge Proficiency Competition for college students.

The annual Chinese language and culture proficiency competition this year saw 10 students take part in the country leg. The competition was split in three categories namely; free speeches, question and answer segment as well as the talent show.

At the event, 4th year student at UNAM’s Hifekunye Pohamba Campus, in the North, Hileni Eelu managed to shrug of fierce competition to be crowned the winner.

The winner will represent the country at the finals in China later in the year.

The Confucius Institute Director, Fan Zhang said Eelu performed above the rest. “She has very good pronunciation and good performance. I am looking forward her performance this year at the competitions,” he added.

Speaking at the event, UNAM’s Pro- Vice Chancellor Dr Ellen Namhila, said the competition is of importance since the relationship between China and Namibia is growing in “leaps and bounds”.

More and more students are learning the Chinese culture and language through the exchange program which is vital for our economic, cultural, education ties and growth, she added.

Meanwhile, UNAM’s Confucius Institute this year enrolled more that 700 students setting a new record.

Caption: One of the ten participants at this year’s the 18th Chinese-Bridge Proficiency Competition sing her favourite Chinese song.