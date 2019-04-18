Select Page

Wildlife Resorts boss suspended pending investigations

Apr 24, 2019

Namibia Wildlife Resorts Managing Director,  Zelna Hengari has been suspended as of this week pending investigations, according to a statement.

“We wish to confirm the suspension of the NWR Managing Director, Ms Zelna Hengari, with immediate effect on 23 April with full pay. The suspension is pending investigations. We do not at this stage wish to divulge the nature of the investigations,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Dr. Matthias Ngwangwama has been appointed as the Acting Managing Director for the duration of the investigations. Ngwangwama was employed previously, as the Chief Financial Officer at NWR for a period of 5 years, and currently holds the position of Chief Officer: Strategy and Projects.

“We are confident that the company will be in good hands pending the finalisation of the investigations,” the statement said.

Namibia Wildlife Resorts is a State owned enterprise, mandated to run the tourism facilities within the protected areas of Namibia.

Its only shareholder is the government and the company was created through an Act of Parliament, the Namibia Wildlife Resorts Company Act, and has been in existence since 1998.

 

