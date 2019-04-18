Joint Namibian and Botswana delegation visits Germany to strengthen economic cooperation

A combined Namibia Botswana delegation of political and trade leaders visited Germany earlier this month as guests of the German Government to meet their German counterparts in economic cooperation, and to visit German manufacturers and factories.

The Namibian contingent included the Deputy Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, Hon Lucia Iipumbu, the Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee for Economy and Public Administration, Loide Shinavene and the President of the Namibian Manufacturers Association, Brian Black.

The group took part in a joint regional programme on “Extending domestic value chains“.

The group visited both Berlin and Stuttgart where they met the Federal Foreign Minister of State, Hon Michelle Müntefering, as well as members of the Parliamentary Committees on Economic Cooperation and Development, on Economic Affairs and on Energy. A meeting also took place with the Parliamentary Friendship Group for Relations with the SADC countries.

The delegation then met various trade associations, had talks with representatives of German companies like Mercedes Benz and visited several factories and assembly plants.

The Guest Programme of the Federal Republic of Germany is a joint political programme of the German Federal Parliament and the Federal Government, to invite foreign leaders to Germany for an authentic, up-to-date and informed experience of German society. The visits last a week.

(Photograph courtesy of the German Foreign Office)