Coders to create smartphone apps that will bring children books to life

A coding workshop to create smartphone apps that will bring children books to life by using augmented reality components will take place next week in Windhoek. Augmented reality is created through images and animations that are regarded as an extension to the book.

The Coding Week 2019 is a collaboration between the Goethe-Institut Namibia, the University of Applied Sciences in Berlin, the University of Namibia and Namibia University of Science and Technology.

According to a statement this week, students from each institution, some specializing in Information and Communication Technology and others in the German language, are to convene and work in groups to develop an app.

Two of the students participating will travel to Berlin, where they will present their app at the Conference on Culture and Computer Science; Virtual History and Augmented Present later next as well at a Pan-African Library Congress in Windhoek 2020.

Meanwhile applying the concept of augmented reality to books, in particular children’s books, brings reading more interactive and relevant to the minds of today’s youth, according to the organisers.