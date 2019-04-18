Nikanor to head the execution of GIPF’s key strategic objectives

The Government Institutions Pension Fund recently announced the appointment of Desmond Nikanor as the Strategy and Projects Manager as of this month.

The position has been created and filled in order to facilitate the formulation of GIPF Corporate Strategy and to ensure effective and efficient execution of key strategic objectives.

Nikanor holds a Master of Science Degree in International Business from the University of London as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Orginasational Psychology from the University of Cape Town. Nikanor through his dissetation has extensive exposure to Projects Management which he has used to spearhead a number of projects related to culture and performance management in GIPF.

GIPF in a statement said that his role will ensure all strategic projects being initiated within the Fund operations are being executed according to scope and other key parameters in addition to formulating, monitoring and reporting on strategy.

Nikanor has 10 years experience in a variety of multi-national organisations and has held a number of specialist roles particularly in the area of Organisational Development, Performance Management and Organisational Culture. He is currently the Chairperson of the GIPF Board of Trustees and is a certified Balanced Scorecard Practitioner as well as an Accredited Organisational Culture and Change Management with the Hofsted Institute.

According to GIPF the creation of this role indicates the extent to which the Fund recognises the need to execute its mandate according to a long term, high performing strategy in order to continue safeguarding and growing the Fund for the benefit of its members.

David Nujoma, Chief Executive Officer of GIPF said to this end they have signaled its intent to implement the 2018-2023 strategy and realise these ambitious goals by adding capacity o the Office of the CEO by means of a dedicated and skilled resourced.