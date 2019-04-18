Drilling at Tumas continues to show strong potential

Deep Yellow Limited recently reported encouraging drilling results on EPL3497 where new continuous mineralisation has been identified in the Tumas 1 East palaeochannel area along Tributary 5.

According to the company on their website, drilling also delineated continuous uranium mineralisation on EPL3496 in the Tumas Central area to the west of Tumas 3. These EPLs are

held by Reptile Uranium Namibia, part of the group of companies wholly owned by Deep Yellow.

As previously announced, the company said the last phase of drilling for the 2018/19 programme commenced in February with semi-regional exploration drilling in the Tumas Central area where 47 RC holes were drilled for 1,313m.

A combination of exploration and resource drilling followed in the Tumas 1 East area with 211 RC holes for 1,951m completed by 15 April 2019. At Tumas 1 East all tributaries, with the exception of Tributary 8, have had some exploration drilling carried out with resources established in Tributaries 1, 2 and 4. The current program identified continuous uranium mineralisation in Tributary 5 which is now closed off.

Meanwhile the company said the results of the ongoing exploration continue defining additional uranium minealisation, much of it continuous, maintaining the highly encouraging prospectivity of these palaeochannels associated with the eastern extension of Tumas 1 and promising uranium

mineralisation in Tumas Central.

The 2018/19 drill programme is now completed and it succeeded in substantially extending the previous limits of mineralisation at Tumas 1.

“Drilling is demonstrating the potential to further extend the mineralisation in this zone and along other parts of the channel system. Testing for mineralisation in tributary channels, which historically were neglected, has shown to be just as important as drilling the main channel targets for upgrade of the overall resource base associated with these highly fertile palaeochannels,” the company said.