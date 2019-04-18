‘Consider quitting smoking before it is too late’- local bank urges

Bank Windhoek recently conducted free lung function tests and a smoking cessation programme from an on-site clinic for its employees in Windhoek.

The on-site clinic collaborated with Lindsay Zurba, who has over 20 years’ experience in the area of respiratory healthcare, including degree level modules in Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), smoking cessation and spirometry. a respiratory healthcare specialist who encouraged and educated employees on the benefits of a healthy respiratory system and how to quit smoking and its health benefits.

The bank’s employees with chronic symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, a tight chest and wheezing were invited to make use of the opportunity to get advice and support on any respiratory related health matter.

“After I lost both of my parents to cancer, coupled with high blood pressure and the constant coughing, I decided to stop smoking. There is so much to gain and absolutely nothing to lose. I feel so much more energetic, food tastes better, it is easier to fall asleep and my concentration at work has improved tremendously,” said the bank’s Business Efficiency Improvement Officer, Barend Van der Walt, who recently quit smoking after 20 years.

Van der Walt encouraged other smokers to consider quitting before it is too late, adding that it is not easy to quit, but once you do, it feels great. He gave tips on smoking; saying that when feeling the urge to smoke, drink a glass of cold water; start exercising, this helps to take your mind of smoking and will help improve the quality of sleep; try relaxation exercises when feeling anxious, depressed or irritated and reward yourself with the money you save.