Kharas crowned Newspaper Cup champs

The Kharas Region were crowned the champions of the 2019 Namibian Newspaper Cup after they defeated Otjozondjupa 2-1 in the pulsating final played at a packed Mariental Stadium on Easter Monday.

Kharas took the lead in the final through the left footed boot of Heinrich Plaatjies on six minutes and they took the lead to the break. In the second half, Otjozondjupa brought on Ulipianus Ameb for Hassan Duaseb and it finally paid off as the substitute pull the sides level on 58 minutes with a fine finish. The winner came on 68 minutes through midfield powerhouse and Man of the Match Simeon Namondi.

Kharas won their first Newspaper Cup and are the first region to put their hands on the brand new trophy for the youth tournament.

Meanwhile the Khomas Region took third place when they defeated Omaheke 4-1 in their playoff match.

In the individual awards, Namondi was crowned Player of the Tournament while his teammate Fritz Narib won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament. Chris Jacobs from Hardap and Godwin Eiseb from Khomas shared the Top Goal scorer award with four goals each. Angula Angula was voted Best Assistant referee while Filipus Nghilinganye is the Referee of the Tournament. Oshana Region took the Fair Play award as they did not receive any cautions in the tournament.

Altogether, 75 goals were scored in 22 matches by the youngsters. The next edition of the Namibian Newspaper Cup will be in Oshakati, Oshana Region during the Easter Weekend.