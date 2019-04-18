TopCheri to headline free concert in Tsumeb

The very first Night Under the Stars (NUTS) concert outside Windhoek, will be held on Tsumeb on Friday 03 May and will welcome on stage local artists TopCheri and Dj KBoz.

The show kicks off 19:00 outside Imbizo Lounge located on Dr Hage Geingob Drive and access will be free of change.

“Brenda Fasi! She is a vibe, a force and the energy I aspire to be and have,” said Monica Pinias or TopCheri as she is better known.

Hailing from Walvis Bay TopCheri explained how growing up there influences her music greatly.

“We spoke a lot of Afrikaans, so many of my tracks have Afrikaans words or phrases that are better known as a type of slang. This makes my music relatable to a lot of people,” she said.

Also on stage will be the talented Imms on guitar and Dj Mdu, who is known for his magnificent skills of beating a drum with burning sticks.

Having recently released her debut album titled Fertile, the dedicated TopCheri describes her music as a unique experience of Afro-pop and Dancehall, with a touch of Namibia’s flavour.

“I don’t really rap. I sing about whatever my mood drives me to sing about,” she said, adding a good track must be experienced to the level of feeling and not only hearing.

“I always tell my producer to make a song that a hearing-impaired person can also feel – a good bass anytime!”

Spinning the decks and setting the pace of the evening will be Dj KBoz, who is not a stranger to NUTS or the local music industry. Known for his philosophy of mixology that gets the crowd bouncing to the beat, DJ KBoz will be followed by Dj Castro at Imbizo Lounge, where the after party will continue enlivening the town.