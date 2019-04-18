Select Page

Local businesses encouraged to register for China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo

Apr 18, 2019

Local businesses are being encouraged to take part in the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo slated for 18 to 20 June in Changsha, according to an official.

The Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development official, Lingy Kaitungwa told the Economist that the government has already been allocated exhibition space by the Chinese government for potential exhibitors.

Kaitungwa said her ministry has since invited SMEs, manufacturers and all interested business communities with locally manufactured and or value added products and services to apply for participation in the event.

According to her several businesses entities have shown interest and have registered for participation.

The local business delegation that will take part in the event will be lead by the Minister of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development, Tjekero Tweya, she added.

The event is the first joint Sino-African trade expo and is part of the promises made by president Xi Jinping during last September’s Forum on China–Africa Cooperation in Beijing.

 

