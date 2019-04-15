Miss Plus Size pageant celebrates diversity, acceptance and positive self-images

A special beauty pageant for generous women was launched last week to create a platform fostering a positive self-image and to dispel societal prejudices about what an ideal woman should look like.

The Plus Size Namibia Beauty Pageant celebrates women of all sizes. It is much more than just another beauty pageant but wishes to uplift and support plus-size women and eliminate body shaming in society. A total of 12 contestants will be vying for the title this year.

Margaret Shivolo, the pageant’s founder and organiser, said her intention is to to eliminate body shaming and the associated psychological effects on curvy women in society through the celebration of body diversity and the promotion of healthy lifestyles.

“As the only pageant for curvy women in the country we take pride in its contribution and commitment in the development of our nation and as part of our commitment to social and economic development by donating winter packages with sanitary pads to children at the Dr Frans Aupa Indongo Primary School and the Murarani Combined School later in May,” she said.

The pageant’s theme for this year is ‘Women Empowerment’ because it is imperative to educate, emancipate and uplift women, especially the girl child, to develop capacity building and build an inclusive economy. “We intend to achieve this by equipping our contestants with the tools they need to inspire self-love, build confidence and stimulate mental activity while cultivating the interpersonal skills required to bring about personal, social and economic growth,” explained Shivolo.

Shivolo said as part of the preparations for the Grand Finale, they will be hosting a Gala dinner on 30 April which will be graced by renowned speakers and innovative presentations from the contestants.,

Tickets for the Gala dinner are available at N$1000 per person or N$10,000 for a table of 10.

“Our Grand Finale will take place on 22 June at the Kovambo Hall at the Khomas Regional Council where we will be looking to crown the best beauty queen, a queen who is elegant, well-versed and graceful, someone capable of breeding self-confidence in others, with the ability to inspire people to work together as a team to reach for common objectives,” she concluded.

Tickets to the pageant’s Grand Finalé are available country wide at webtickets at all Pick n Pay stores, with a normal tickets costing N$300 and VIP N$550.