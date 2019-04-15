Land Rover releases Landmark Edition of the Discovery to celebrate 30 successful years

Great news for all dedicated offroaders who also cherish a stylish drive when going to a fancy restaurant – Land Rover announced this week it is launching a Landmark Edition of the Discovery to celebrate this versatile offroader’s three decades in the market. The first special Landmark Edition Discoveries will land on local shores later this year in the third quarter.

The Discovery had massive boots to fill when it first appeared thirty years ago. Gradually sliding into a more mundane version of the Defender, it has become so popular that about 1.7 million of these vehicles were sold worldwide since 1989.

Announcing the Landmark Edition, Land Rover stated “The Discovery has been the choice of adventurers and families since its arrival at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1989 and the new Landmark Edition showcases everything it means to be a Discovery, with upgraded standard features and subtle design enhancements.”

The Landmark Edition adds the Dynamic Pack which includes a more purposeful front bumper design and Narvik Black mesh grille and fender vents. Narvik Black nameplate scripting on the bonnet and tailgate is also joined by unique Landmark badging on the tailgate.

The interior will be available with a choice of three premium Windsor leather colourways with contrast micropiping. A Satin Brushed Aluminium centre console and titanium mesh finishers also set it apart, with the 380 Watt Meridian Sound System, helping to create a truly first-class travel experience.

Nick Collins, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The Land Rover Discovery has set the standard for all-terrain adventure for 30 years. Whether tackling jungles, mountains or the school run, it has delivered at every turn with class-leading all-terrain capability and seven-seat versatility. The Landmark Edition is a fitting celebration of the ultimate family SUV.”

The Discovery Landmark Edition will be available in southern Africa exclusively with a 190kW/600Nm 3.0-litre TD6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Not losing sight of its design objectives, Land Rover said the Discovery is the ultimate go-anywhere family SUV.