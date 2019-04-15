Strict law enforcement in place for the upcoming Easter weekend

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund this week extended an urgent plea to all road users to “do the right thing this Easter,” reiterating their earlier advice that passenger have the right to decline a lift or reprimand the driver of a vehicle when potentially dangerous driving is observed.

The MVA Fund said it and its road safety partners call upon all road users to do the right thing to avoid loss of life over the long weekend.

The fund’s Chief Corporate Affairs, Surihe Gaomas-Cuchu, said “The fund appeals to public transport passengers to speak up for their own safety as they risk death or serious injury by condoning bad driving behaviour. We remain concerned about the recent upsurge in mass casualties involving public transportation and request all role players to ensure that lives are not lost this Easter.”

According to the fund’s historic data, the likelihood of motor vehicle crashes increases over holiday seasons such as Independence, mid-term breaks, public holidays, and school holidays and especially over the Easter long weekend due to the high traffic volumes in a relatively short period.

This weekend’s focus is a targeted Easter Public Passenger Transport Campaign, which the fund is driving in partnership with the other road safety agencies. The campaign started last week in collaboration with the Automobile Association of Namibia, the private sector, law enforcement agencies and community road safety volunteers.

The overarching goal is to increase road safety education at terminals and check points to such and extent that not a single life will be lost through public transport.

The law enforcement strategy includes scrutinising of drivers, vehicle roadworthiness and passenger and luggage loading.

Caption: The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, together with law enforcement and road safety partners, has launched a special campaign to sensitize passengers about their rights when they travel on public transport.