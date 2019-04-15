Hangana Seafood invests N$300 million into expansion of processing facility

Ohlthaver & List subsidiary, Hangana Seafood, officially broke the ground for the construction of a processing facility, which has a net asset value of N$ 389.3 million and a capacity of 25,900 metric ton output a year.

Construction of the new Hangana Seafood processing facility commenced on 2 September 2018 and the envisaged date for factory completion is scheduled for 2 September 2020.

According to the Managing Director of Hangana Seafood, Herman Theron, the N$300 million factory will be an expansion of current operations will enable the company to extract more value out of its raw material and deliver products in demand.

“The new facility will have a capacity of 25,000 MT throughput a year, as well as cold store capacity of 2,500 MT which will be utilized for internal use (to build up stock in high performance periods, to take the sourcing of other raw material to the next level where we will be able to buy in bulk stock for re-processing and value adding and store for longer periods, thus maximizing on scale of price) and to also provide a service to other players in the industry in need of storage space/capacity. A further investment of N$ 19,800 million within the next 5 years in the existing factory will allow Hangana to process other fish species such as Horse Mackerel,” Theron said.

Theron added that this investment will significantly improve the company’s processing capacity, support its diversification and trading strategy as well as provide opportunity for new right holders to participate in land based processing.

“It will also have the potential to create (depending on quota) additional jobs when operating at full capacity,” Theron said.

Caption: Hangana Seafood new factory project manager, Pedro Sanchez; O&L Group Executive Chairman, Sven Thieme; Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Bernard Esau; Special Advisor to the Erongo Regional Governor, Adelheid Kandjala; the Mayor of Walvis Bay – Alderman Immanuel Wilfried, and Hangana Seafood Managing Director, Herman Theron.