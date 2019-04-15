Select Page

Hangana Seafood invests N$300 million into expansion of processing facility

Posted by | Apr 16, 2019 |

Hangana Seafood invests N$300 million into expansion of processing facility

Ohlthaver & List subsidiary, Hangana Seafood, officially broke the ground for the construction of a processing facility, which has a net asset value of N$ 389.3 million and a capacity of 25,900 metric ton output a year.

Construction of the new Hangana Seafood processing facility commenced on 2 September 2018 and the envisaged date for factory completion is scheduled for 2 September 2020.

According to the Managing Director of Hangana Seafood, Herman Theron, the N$300 million factory will be an expansion of current operations will enable the company to extract more value out of its raw material and deliver products in demand.

“The new facility will have a capacity of 25,000 MT throughput a year, as well as cold store capacity of 2,500 MT which will be utilized for internal use (to build up stock in high performance periods, to take the sourcing of other raw material to the next level where we will be able to buy in bulk stock for re-processing and value adding and store for longer periods, thus maximizing on scale of price) and to also provide a service to other players in the industry in need of storage space/capacity. A further investment of N$ 19,800 million within the next 5 years in the existing factory will allow Hangana to process other fish species such as Horse Mackerel,” Theron said.

Theron added that this investment will significantly improve the company’s processing capacity, support its diversification and trading strategy as well as provide opportunity for new right holders to participate in land based processing.

“It will also have the potential to create (depending on quota) additional jobs when operating at full capacity,” Theron said.

Caption: Hangana Seafood new factory project manager, Pedro Sanchez; O&L Group Executive Chairman, Sven Thieme; Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Bernard Esau; Special Advisor to the Erongo Regional Governor, Adelheid Kandjala; the Mayor of Walvis Bay – Alderman Immanuel Wilfried, and Hangana Seafood Managing Director, Herman Theron.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Related Posts

Ondangwa Station Controller retires from aviation after 40-year career

Ondangwa Station Controller retires from aviation after 40-year career

30 March 2017

O&L’s Senior Leadership Team grows

O&L’s Senior Leadership Team grows

25 April 2017

SME definitions refined

SME definitions refined

14 August 2015

Domestic economy to grow by 2.9% in 2017 – BoN

Domestic economy to grow by 2.9% in 2017 – BoN

9 March 2017

The economic outlook for Namibia by Momentum Investments

Economic growth in Namibia has now officially contracted for two consecutive years. This is confirmed by the recently released 2018 National Accounts which show that the economy has contracted by 0.1% for 2018 following a contraction of 0.9% during 2017.

The 2018 contractions was largely driven by the agricultural sector on the back of the prevailing drought. This was exacerbated by the slowdown in the manufacturing and construction sectors. Most of the government construction projects were on hold during the year, causing the sector to contract by 18.3%. The tertiary sector also recorded declines with weakness in hotels and restaurants, private household consumption, wholesale and retail trade and transport sectors.

Consumer price inflation moved slightly higher to 4.5% during March from 4.4% in February. This increase was largely driven by food and non-alcoholic beverages which increased by 5.8%, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 6.8% and transport prices which was up 7.0%.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia maintained the repo rate at 6.75% following the conclusion of its policy meeting on 10 April. It stated that the rate is appropriate to support the domestic economy, while maintaining the peg between the Namibia dollar and the South African rand. It further noted that domestic economic activity slowed down during the first two months of 2019 compared to the same period a year earlier. The slowdown was mostly reflected in the mining, agricultural and construction sectors.

Private sector credit extension grew by 6.4% during February on an annual basis, lower than the 7.1% growth for January. Growth in total credit extended to the corporate sector slowed to 6.3% in February, from 7.7% recorded in the previous month. According to the Bank of Namibia the slower growth is due to repayments made in the categories installment credit and other loans & advances by corporations. Similarly, household credit growth slowed to 6.3% in February, from 6.7% during January. This is attributed to lower uptake of mortgage credit. Broad money supply (M2) growth accelerated to 10.5% in February from 7.6% in the previous month. According to the central bank, the increase in M2 growth was supported by an increase in net foreign assets of the depository corporations.

For further insights on how to make the most out of your savings and investments, contact us at Momentum Wealth. Our philosophy behind outcome-based investing is simple: Put the investor first. To that end, our outcome-based solutions are purposefully built to solve a specific, quantifiable investor goal. Focusing on a goal acknowledges that you invest to meet your short- to long-term needs and aspirations – not to simply outperform a Namibian benchmark.

If you would like more information on this topic, please contact Lesley Rukoro at Momentum Investments [email protected].