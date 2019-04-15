Bank Windhoek, CreativeLAB and PageTen Productions ‘Journeying Together’
Local photography company, CreativeLAB and PageTen Productions joined forces with Bank Windhoek’s in-house Creative Services team to tell stories of ordinary Namibians at different stages of their lives and Bank Windhoek through an ad campaign called ‘Journeying Together’.
The ‘Journeying Together’ television campaign started airing on DStv and NBC from Friday, 12 April 2019.
“Bank Windhoek’s purpose is to be a catalyst of sustainable opportunities. We believe that the ‘Journeying Together’ campaign showcases how important relationships are, and by helping individuals and communities reach their full potential, we illustrate how powerful partnerships can be,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.
In producing the television commercials, the Bank was deliberate in collaborating with only local marketing, advertising and entertainment industry experts to bring the campaign to life.
“It is very important for us to tell everyday stories that Namibian audiences can relate to. More importantly, we needed to showcase that Namibian skill and talent can capture these stories beautifully for television and cinema,” said Pack.