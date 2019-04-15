Select Page

UK Parliament, National Assembly embark on parliamentary strengthening workshop

Apr 15, 2019

The National Assembly and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK (CPA UK) commenced with a three day parliamentary strengthening workshop on managing committee and parliamentary business.

The workshop which includes interactive sessions and discussions as part of the event commenced on 12 April will conclude on Tuesday, 16 April, in Windhoek.

Lord Purvis of Tweed, the CPA UK Delegation Leader said it is an honour to lead the delegation and they are looking forward to collaborating with their counterparts in the National Assembly of Namibia.

“Learning from other democratic institutions around the Commonwealth helps facilitate continuous development, and I hope our relationship with the National Assembly of Namibia will be further strengthened by this visit,” he added.

Lord Purvis is joined by Kenneth Gibson MSP, Member of the Scottish Parliament, Maureen Watt MSP, Member of the Scottish Parliament, Jennifer Burch, Clerk at the House of Commons, Yash Chandra, African Regional Programme Manager, CPA UK and Umamah Basit, Programme Officer, CPA UK.

The programme forms part of CPA UK’s Parliamentary Partnership Programme (PPP) with the Parliament of Namibia, which was established in 2017, the programme lays out a three year engagement strategy to strenthen the technical skills of members and staff of the Namibian Parliament, based on priority areas identified by the Namibian Parliament.

The Programme has in the last two years, had members of the National Assembly and the National Council have participated in a series of CPA UK programmes and activities, both in Windhoek and Westminister-UK, to discuss, learn and share best parliamentary practices, improving their knowledge and skills to undertake parliamentary responsibilities efficiently and effectively.

 

