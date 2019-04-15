Select Page

Namibia’s Rugby World Cup preparations commence

Posted by | Apr 15, 2019 |

With just under six months to go to this year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, the Namibian team is hard at work and are scheduled to play about 16 to 19 matches before the global showpiece, the rugby body said last week.

Namibia starts with the Cape Town Invitational Tournament where they face the U/20 teams from South Africa, Georgia and Argentina. This will be followed by the well awaited SuperSport Rugby Challenge which takes place between 27 April and 22 June 2019.

Zimbabwe for the first time will also be participating in the competition. The Welwitchias first match will take place in Windhoek against the Golden Lions XV on 27 April at the Hage Geingob Stadium.

Both form part of the pool which also includes the Blue Bulls XV, Griquas, Griffons, Leopards and Pumas.

In preparation for the Rugby World Cup the focus of the squad is all about preparing to be Tier 1 Test match ready by 22 September when Namibia play Italy in the opening of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

“We have four key competition phases in order to get ready, these include the above-mentioned matches in Cape Town and SuperSport Rugby Challenge along with the Nations Cup in Uruguay during June followed by the African gold cup in July and then hopefully a home test series in August,” said Head Coach Phil Davies

“We have done an exhausting amount of analysis over the past year focusing on game statistics of when Tier 1 play Tier 2 countries over the past 12 months. All data gathered is being used to prepare the team in a way that will make us as competitive as possible come the World cup –  All the coaching staff have created a four-pillar system focused around the quarters of a match, for example First Quarter of the match Tier 2 teams on average concede around two scores when playing Tier 1 teams,” he added.

The preparation is aimed at building a game model and the principles that are based on physical, mental, technical and tactical performance, in order to improve performance. The preparation will be focused around controlling and building on each performance, that “you can’t control the results, but you can control your performance,” he said.

“The aim is to give the players a huge amount of confidence going to Japan knowing they are fit and organized to compete against some of the best teams in the world,” Phil Davies added.

The economic outlook for Namibia by Momentum Investments

Economic growth in Namibia has now officially contracted for two consecutive years. This is confirmed by the recently released 2018 National Accounts which show that the economy has contracted by 0.1% for 2018 following a contraction of 0.9% during 2017.

The 2018 contractions was largely driven by the agricultural sector on the back of the prevailing drought. This was exacerbated by the slowdown in the manufacturing and construction sectors. Most of the government construction projects were on hold during the year, causing the sector to contract by 18.3%. The tertiary sector also recorded declines with weakness in hotels and restaurants, private household consumption, wholesale and retail trade and transport sectors.

Consumer price inflation moved slightly higher to 4.5% during March from 4.4% in February. This increase was largely driven by food and non-alcoholic beverages which increased by 5.8%, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 6.8% and transport prices which was up 7.0%.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia maintained the repo rate at 6.75% following the conclusion of its policy meeting on 10 April. It stated that the rate is appropriate to support the domestic economy, while maintaining the peg between the Namibia dollar and the South African rand. It further noted that domestic economic activity slowed down during the first two months of 2019 compared to the same period a year earlier. The slowdown was mostly reflected in the mining, agricultural and construction sectors.

Private sector credit extension grew by 6.4% during February on an annual basis, lower than the 7.1% growth for January. Growth in total credit extended to the corporate sector slowed to 6.3% in February, from 7.7% recorded in the previous month. According to the Bank of Namibia the slower growth is due to repayments made in the categories installment credit and other loans & advances by corporations. Similarly, household credit growth slowed to 6.3% in February, from 6.7% during January. This is attributed to lower uptake of mortgage credit. Broad money supply (M2) growth accelerated to 10.5% in February from 7.6% in the previous month. According to the central bank, the increase in M2 growth was supported by an increase in net foreign assets of the depository corporations.

For further insights on how to make the most out of your savings and investments, contact us at Momentum Wealth. Our philosophy behind outcome-based investing is simple: Put the investor first. To that end, our outcome-based solutions are purposefully built to solve a specific, quantifiable investor goal. Focusing on a goal acknowledges that you invest to meet your short- to long-term needs and aspirations – not to simply outperform a Namibian benchmark.

If you would like more information on this topic, please contact Lesley Rukoro at Momentum Investments [email protected].