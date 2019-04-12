A journey is not straight forward but ever changing – Afra Schimming-Chase

The Economist Businesswomen Club last week was graced by Afra Schimming-Chase, owner of Chase and Associates CC, as the guest speaker at a networking breakfas.

Schimming-Chase encouraged the ladies at the meeting to be financial independence, were she presented the topic: ‘Lessons of Financial Emancipation and Risk-management for Women: A journey that is not straightforward and ever-changing’.

Schimming-Chase encouraged the ladies to take action and have those uncomfortable conversations about their finances to seek solutions, to make sure they ensure their help first and their life second, because women live longer.

“Create a life time of income, while you do what you live, have divers sources of income and not just divers asset, because when you see your money’s purpose, it knows where to go and create business that can do well without us having to be present daily,” she emphasised.

She advised women to have a financial role model even if you do not know that person, research on them and find out how they made their money and the hurdles they faced while making their money.

“It is very important to surround yourself with people who are better than you, so that you can learn form them and grow, do not be a big fish in a small pond,” she added.

Schimming-Chase said most of the time women live longer than men therefore, because they are the stronger sex, even though they are paid less, therefore women need to plan for a single life.

“We as women are very good at multi-tasking therefore, to make sure you do not wast your time on unnecessary things, do not manage your time, but manage your priorities and always live in a space of gratitude,” she concluded.

Sponsored by Telecom Namibia, the Economist Businesswomen Club provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and expertise, through planned networking. It aims to encourage the personal development and management skills of its members and to advance the standing and power of women.

Caption:(From left to right) Desere Lundon-Muller, Marketing Manager at the Economist, Afra Schimming-Chase, owner of Chase and Associates CC, Sophia Egelser, Coordinator: Accounts Manager: Corporate Sales at Telecom Namibia and Nangula Kauluma, Namibian businesswoman of the Year 2017.