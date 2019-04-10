National action plan on UN Security Council Resolution 1325 finalised, approved – Official

The national action plan (NAP) on UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and related resolutions has been finalised and approved according to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The plan will be rolled out in the coming months, Nandi-Ndaitwah, announced at the Women, Peace, and Security Focal Point Network meeting in Windhoek this week.

“This NAP was developed with the involvement of all relevant stakeholders, including the government institutions and civil society organizations with the support from development partners,” Nandi-Ndaitwah added.

According to her, Namibia has developed a forward-looking NAP by incorporating emerging issues, trends and threats to peace and security, such as climate change, cybersecurity, trafficking in persons, among others.

“Those issues were included in our NAP as they are likely to have an impact on women, peace and security agenda,” Nandi-Ndaitwah added.

Furthermore, she said they have set out to train more women on disaster management and humanitarian interventions and to ensure that there is a gender balance in the decision-making structures on these issues.

According to her the effective implementation of, and accountability for, the NAP requires a Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Plan and a robust co-ordination mechanism.

“The government will ensure that an M&E Plan and regular repol1ing is undertaken and documented to realize the objectives of this Plan,” she added.

Meanwhile, Nandi-Ndaitwah said despite the many Member States implementing Resolution 1325 without NAPs, she has encouraged them to set up NAPs to ensure structured implementation, follow-up, and evaluation.