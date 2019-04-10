Social investment backs school feeding kitchens in the north and early childhood development in the south

A very substantial contribution from short term insurer, Hollard, to the Pupkewitz Foundation will fund the construction of a several kitchens, the drilling of a borehole and promoting early childhood development.

This week, Hollard announced it has donated N$440,000 to the Pupkewitz Foundation as development partner for the construction of a fully-equipped kitchen facility in the Oshikoto region, more kitchen facilities in the Oshana region, a borehole in the Ohangwena region and the renovation and upgrading of the Early Childhood Development Centre in the Hardap region.

The nine projects in the north are part of the government’s School Feeding programme.

Hollard’s Head of Transformation and Corporate Communication, Sam Kauapirura, said “Hollard has always valued our partners, and we believe that by working together, the biggest difference can be made. A donation of N$440,000.00 was given to the Pupkewitz Foundation who shares the same ideology with regard to investing back into the community through identifying issues that desperately need attention.”

Two government ministries, the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, are the implementation partners for the projects.

“Our investment into early childhood development started seven years ago by partnering with the Amos Meerkat Project, an initiative targetting pre-school children of farm workers. By partnering with the Pupkewitz Foundation we are aiming to close the gap in early childhood development and to re-affirm our faith in Namibia’s most cardinal resource, its people,” Kauapirura continued.

At the presentation ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Hon Lucia Witbooi, stated “Today we are here to witness the launch of yet another milestone in the private sector’s effort in supporting education. Hollard Insurance and the Pupkewtiz Foundation have joined hands to support the School Feeding Programme through the enhancement of school feeding infrastructure. The two organizations intend to build kitchens and equip them with cooking facilities for a total of nine schools in Oshikoto, Ohangwena and Oshana. This initiative will improve the quality, hygiene and timelines of school meals.”

Caption: Present at the announcement of a funding partnership between short term insurer Hollard and the Pupkewitz Foundation, form the left, Sam Kauapirura of Hollard, Hon Lucia Witbooi, Deputy Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Meryl Barry, Chief Executive of the Pupkewitz Foundation and Sanet Steenkamp, Executive Director in the Ministry of Education and Culture.