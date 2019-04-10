Brave Gladiators miss ticket to 2020 Tokyo Olympics games

The women’s national teams hope to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were shot down by Botswana earlier this week.

Zenatha Coleman scored twice as the Brave Gladiators were held to a draw by Botswana in the second leg match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers played at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on in Windhoek, the NFA website said.

The Gladiators were looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit they suffered on Friday night in Gaborone, and they made a perfect time start as Captain Zenatha Coleman won a freekick on the edge of the box and she curled the ball into the low far corner to make it 1-1 on aggregate on just two minutes.

Coleman continued to led the Gladiators that were more solid and determined to do well but they were undone by Botswana who scored through a great country attack. Fingi Mahlasela pounced on 9 minutes from a great cross from the left, drilling the ball into roof of the net, 2-1 to Botswana on aggregate.

That meant the home side needed to score two more goals to advance to the next round of qualification, and just before halftime, Coleman struck again.

The Gladiators had the edge and the momentum going into the break and started off well in the second half as Adams, the impressive Lovisa Mulunga and the hardworking Memory Ngonda came close for Namibia.

Namibia could have then scored on 52 minutes but when they failed to convert, Bostwana yet again countered and that lady again Mahlasela was at the end of it to make it 2-2 on 54 minutes.

The final score Namibia 2-2 Bostwana and Botswana advanced 3-2 on aggregate to face South Africa in the second round in August in the race to each the 2020 Olympics Games.