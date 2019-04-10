Baroque Festival set for this weekend

The Baroque Festival an initiative by the Namibian National Symphony Orchestra and College of the Arts (COTA), will take place on 12 and 13 April, at the Windhoek Dutch Reformed Church.

The performances will start at 19:00 and advance tickets for adults will cost N$120, for pensioners N$100 and for children and students N$50, but an extra N$20 will be charged for those buying at the door.

Irmgard Rannersmann, Board Director at the Orchestra said Bank Windhoek sponsored festival is a celebration of music from the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries and will stage a variety of soloists who have been selected through an audition process to perform with the accompaniment of the Orchestra.

“To support young musicians, the first half of the concert will be performed by local artists and young students from the Arts Collegeand conducted by Fanie Dorfling and Jurgen Kriess, the highlights of the concert will be Antonio Vivaldi’s Magnificat hymn performed by the Arts College Youth Choir along with the Orchestra and Nicole d’Oliveira performing Bach’s Double Violin Concerto,” added Rannersmann.

Rannersmann said that in support of Orchestra’s outreach programme to bring music to everyone in Namibia, concert goers are requested to bring along an Easter egg which will be collected at the entrance.

“Soon after the concert members of the orchestra will distribute these eggs to a community close to Windhoek and at the same time introduce them to the music we love to play,” added Rannersmann.

Suzette January, Co-ordinator of Event and Sponsorships at Bank Windhoek said initiatives such as the Baroque Festival, aligns with their commitment of adding value to the communities where the Bank is active and they encourage everyone to support the artists, especially the youth this coming weekend.

Tickets are available at Hotel Uhland, Pick n Pay or online at Webtickets Namibia.