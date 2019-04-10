Swimmers brace cold water for final long course gala – no new records

Ronan Wantenaar and Hannah Murphy dominated their events in the Long Course gala held this past weekend at the municipal swimming pool in Olympia, Windhoek. Wantenaar and Murphy took the Senior Victor and Victrix Ludorum titles.

Second and third spots for the older boys went to Jose Canjulo and Mikah Burger. Among the girls, Viktoria Ellmies and Tiana Esslinger came second and third.

Among the younger swimmers, Ryan Steyn excelled among the boys while Jessica Humphrey was the best girl. They took the Junior Victor and Victrix Ludorum titles. Second and third younger boys were Eliphas Nakalele and Quinn Ellis. The second younger girl was Lilia Ellis with Ariana Naukosho and Alexandra Kapapa sharing third spot.

Other swimmers who excelled were Oliver Durand, Maya Stange, Joanne Liebenberg, Martin Oosthuizen, Marco Henning and Corné le Roux.

In the age group 25 and older, the three best female swimmers were Sonja Obholzer, Anel van der Vyver and Cheryl Young. In the same category for men, the best three were Sven Obholzer, Gabor Salamon and Francois van der Westhuizen.

Hosted by the Namibia Swimming Union, the fifth Bank Windhoek Long Course gala attracted 81 swimmers and the Aqua Pentathlon another 99. In total, the 180 swimmers participated in almost 700 events.

Not a single record was broken, mostly due to the cold water, but many swimmers improved their personal best times.