Elderly residents of five Karas homes receive winter items from multi-national brewer

The residents of five homes for the elderly in the south received a welcome surprise a week ago when the Namibian subsidiary of multi-national beer brewer, AB InBev donated goods worth more than a quarter of a million dollar, to help the elderly residents through the coming winter.

The brewer’s Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Maija-Lisa Hangala, assisted with the donation, handing many of the items to the elderly women herself. “The donation of the goods through AB InBev Namibia’s //Kharas Region Trust is a sign of our commitment to improve the living standards of the people in the communities in which we operate,” she said noting that the donation is a tangible contribution to improve the lives of ordinary Namibians.

The beneficiary old age homes, Ko-oare sida khoen, Roots and Pride, Helping Hands, Granny Together Home and Ken Mekaar, are located in Keetmanshoop, Lüderitz and Karasburg. Each home received a consignment of mattresses, blankets and pillows.

The Mayor of Keetmanshoop, Her Worship Gaudentia Krohne conveyed her sincere appreciation to Ms Hangala on behalf of the beneficiaries. She encouraged other companies to follow the brewer’s example.

Speaking on behalf of the Trust, Hon Ida Hoffmann said, “The importance of private sector involvement can never be overstated. The government alone can not attend to the needs of all our people. The needs are as diverse as they are multiple, and therefore the necessity to collaborate with the government to bring about socio-economic development for the underprivileged is ever so real.”