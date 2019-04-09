Actuarial science, cyber security and forensics – bank aligns bursary holders with future skills requirements

Lara Batholomae, Muningandu Tjingaete, Petros Kambinda and Namalwa Amakali are four top students selected by Standard Bank from more than 1000 applications, to receive bursaries for their studies this year.

Bartholomae has recently started with the very demanding Actuarial Science degree at the University of Stellenbosch while Tjingaete and Kambinda are into their second and third years respectively for a degree in Cyber Security from the Namibia University of Science and Technology. Amakali is in her second year for a degree in Forensic Science at the University of the Free State.

The Head of Standard Bank’s HR department, Isdor Angula, indicated that it is the bank’s policy to carefully select the best students who can later be employed by the bank. Pressure on the students is high, if they fail any academic modules, they lose their bank bursary.

“A number of previous recipients did not take advantage of the opportunity from Standard Bank and they redirected the funds from the bank to socialising and ended up failing. The bursary conditions are clear that you will forfeit the bursary if you fail, so please make use of the great opportunity,” Angula said adding that bursary holders are not allowed to change course because the bank had reason for sponsoring particular degrees.

The bursaries are very substantial and include all the student’s tuition and living expenses, a monthly allowance, accommodation costs and four flights per year to students studying outside the country.

The bank’s Head of Marketing, Communications and CSI, Magreth Mengo, said the bursary programme is a very important project of the bank for training the future leaders who otherwise would not have had the opportunity to realise their potential.

“Our bursary programme is designed in a way that it gives academically gifted students from all backgrounds the opportunity to study at any regional university of their choice so that they can help contribute to the growth of our country and economy,” she said.

Caption: A bevy of Standard Bank employees welcomed Lara Batholomae, Muningandu Tjingaete, Petros Kambinda and Namalwa Amakali as the bank’s new bursary recipients. Head of HR, Isdor Angula stands second from left and Head of Marketing, Communications and CSI, Magreth Mengo stands at the centre back.